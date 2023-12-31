Arkansas basketball routs UNC Wilmington behind Keyon Menifield Jr.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball finished off its nonconference slate with a much-needed rout, and the Hogs all of a sudden have momentum heading into the SEC season.

The Razorbacks (9-4) dominated the second half and cruised to the finish line in a 106-90 victory over UNC Wilmington (9-3) on Saturday. Arkansas used a 22-8 run across seven minutes during the second half to create separation against a team that went on the road and knocked off Kentucky earlier this season.

Five different Razorbacks scored at least 10 points in what was by far Arkansas' best offensive performance since a Dec. 4 win over Furman.

Here are four immediate observations from the Arkansas win.

The irreplaceable midseason addition

Keyon Menifield Jr. has only played three games for the Razorbacks this season, but he's already starting to feel like an invaluable piece to Eric Musselman's puzzle.

Menifield scored a career-high 32 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds in Saturday's win. The Washington transfer scored the Hogs' final 11 points of the first half as Arkansas turned a 37-37 tie into a 48-42 advantage at the intermission.

Menifield brings point-guard smarts and a certain electricity to the floor. He plays with great pace and has flashes of brilliance, including two alley-oop passes to Trevon Brazile and one to Jalen Graham, who finished with 16 points.

Saturday represented Menifield's first start for the Razorbacks. He's going to be a fixture in the rotation for the remainder of the season.

Davonte Davis finally gets going on offense

Davis has been a consistent force on defense and doing the little things every team needs, but the Arkansas senior hadn't scored more than seven points in his last six games prior to Saturday.

Davis scored 11 points in the first half and finished with 14 against the Seahawks. He made three 3-pointers and found success in transition. He also dished out six assists and grabbed six rebounds.

Brazile has also been struggling since suffering an ankle injury in the win over Furman. He joined Davis with a bounce-back performance Saturday, scoring 12 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

Tramon Mark is Mr. Reliable

Mark came to Arkansas with a reputation as a defensive stopper who can fit in any offense, but he continues to be the Hogs' most consistent scorer this season.

Mark scored 18 points in just 24 minutes against the Seahawks. He fouled out with 4:42 remaining, but his impact was massive before the disqualification, hurting UNCW from outside and attacking the basket. He's now averaging 17 points per game to lead the Hogs.

Khalif Battle leaves with an injury

Battle missed a dunk late in the second half and came up hobbling. After a UNCW basket, Battle hobbled off the floor and into the locker room. He came back for warmups before the second half but did not play after suffering the injury.

The Temple transfer entered Saturday averaging 15.3 points and shooting 43.6%. Arkansas will hope he can return for next weekend's SEC opener against Auburn.

