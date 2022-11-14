Arkansas basketball remains inside Top 10 in latest rankings

After starting the season 2-0, Arkansas basketball remained in the top 10 of both major polls released today. The Hogs moved up one spot to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll and remained at No. 10 in the USA TODAY Coaches poll.

Last Monday, they defeated North Dakota State, 76-58, and then cruised to a 74-48 win over Fordham on Friday.

No. 9 is the highest ranking the Hogs have had since March of the 2020-2021 season when they entered the SEC Tournament ranked No. 8. Before that, the last time an Arkansas basketball team was ranked that high was in 1995 when they finished runner-up in the NCAA Tournament under Nolan Richardson.

There’s plenty to be excited about in regard to Arkansas basketball right now. Over the weekend, five-star recruit Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Eric Musselman and the Hogs in 2023.

The No. 9 Hogs will be back in action in Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night as they host South Dakota State. It will be their final game before heading to Hawaii to play in the prestigious Maui Invitational from November 21-23.

