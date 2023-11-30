Arkansas basketball rediscovers its swagger in important win over No. 7 Duke

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Khalif Battle drained a three-pointer with 8:55 remaining Wednesday night and danced his way back down the floor. On the next possession, the Duke defense crashed hard to Ellis off a pick-and-roll, so the guard found Makhi Mitchell wide open for a jumper.

Mitchell seemingly wanted to show off his own shimmy, but the two laughed, settled for a low-five and shook their heads instead. It was a sequence that screamed both elation and relief, giving the Hogs a 14-point lead.

This was the Arkansas basketball team everyone envisioned before the season. The Razorbacks (5-3) — and their fans — blended basketball game and party atmosphere Wednesday night in an 80-75 victory over No. 7 Duke.

Nov 29, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (2) celebartes after scoring with guard Khalif Battle (0) late in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-75. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

There's a long way to go, but if Arkansas is to live up to the lofty expectations it had entering the season, Wednesday's win over the Blue Devils (5-2) might be the turning point.

The Hogs have their swagger back.

"I think everybody wants to see it, feel it," Eric Musselman said of his team's newly displayed confidence.

"We talked the last two days like we were going to win the game. We weren't coming in here hopeful. We thought we were going to win."

Musselman didn't hide from the pressure after the win over Duke. Arkansas entered the game with three losses in their last four. They didn't have a signature non-conference win on the resume. This was very nearly a must-win situation.

Too much pressure for the eighth game of the season? Maybe, but the tension brought out the best in Arkansas. The Razorbacks never trailed in the second half and looked like the better team across all 40 minutes. They did all this, giving Musselman the 100th victory of his Arkansas tenure, without leading scorer Tramon Mark.

Nov 29, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Khalif Battle (0) celebrates after a making a three point shot late in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-75. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas conjured up this bounce-back performance without Mark thanks to a terrific offensive display from Battle and El Ellis. The two guards were instrumental in a comfortable 3-0 start to the season, but they've both experienced growing pains in their first year with Arkansas against stiffer competition.

On Wednesday, they were dominant forces. Battle scored a game-high 21 points and provided a season-high 5 assists. Ellis, who didn't contribute to a single point in the Battle 4 Atlantis last week, finished with 9 points and 6 assists. The uptick in ball movement was staggering Wednesday night, keying the Hogs to 49.1% shooting overall and 40. 9% from three.

It made all the difference as Arkansas put a two-game losing streak to bed.

"Really just, nobody cared who scored," Ellis said. "We were all just sharing the ball. Man, it’s happy when you see the ball go in the basket after you get an assist."

That joy flowed through the entire roster against Duke. Trevon Brazile, who had his best game of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds, let out one vociferous scream after another Wednesday night. His block that led to a Layden Blocker layup with 9:31 remaining pushed Bud Walton Arena into a fever dream.

Nov 29, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks fans storm the court after the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-75. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports.

Jeremiah Davenport finally made a pair of big three-pointers in the closing minutes of the first half to give Arkansas a halftime lead. Chandler Lawson had 6 blocks, and Makhi Mitchell scored 6 points in just 12 minutes. This was the type of deep and complete performance Musselman had been waiting for.

There are obviously things that still need to be ironed out. Musselman wants the Hogs to be better in transition defense and on-ball pressure.

But for one night, Arkansas players, coaches and fans could step back into their preseason dreams. They all celebrated together when the buzzer sounded, with fans storming the court as the PA announcer pleaded with everyone to stay off the court.

An Arkansas team with swagger is a danger to the rest of the country. The key now is making sure there are plenty more reasons to dance in the weeks and months ahead.

