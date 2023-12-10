Arkansas basketball receives wake-up call in loss to No. 19 Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — This one was a wakeup call for the Arkansas basketball program.

The first nine games brought peaks and valleys, but the Razorbacks felt like they were building momentum heading into Saturday's rivalry clash against No. 19 Oklahoma. A home loss to UNC Greensboro was a stunner, but two defeats in The Bahamas provided necessary lessons against tough competition. The Hogs bounced back with their best back-to-back performances of the season against Duke and Furman.

But any assembling momentum evaporated Saturday. The Sooners (9-0) dominated Arkansas (6-4) over the final 30 minutes in a 79-70 defeat where the final score hardly reflected the true separation between the teams.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman did not provide a eulogy for his team after the buzzer, but he demanded new life if the Hogs have any hope of getting this season back on track.

Arkansas’ Eric Musselman stands on the sidelines during an NCAA basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

"The team right now is not playing with the same personality as our past teams the last four years. And we’ve got to get a lot better," Musselman said. "I think we play three games in the next 20 days. Rotations, roles, all those things are, there’s going to be some changes."

That missing personality coincides with a surprisingly hollow defense through the early portions of the season. Musselman demands toughness and a will to win, two characteristics that most obviously shine through on defense.

In the first half against Oklahoma, Arkansas' guards were walking turnstiles. The Sooners got dribble penetration at will and scored 26 of their 37 first-half points in the paint.

More: Frustrations boil over as Arkansas basketball gets blown out by Oklahoma

More: Arkansas basketball is much-improved from three, but Eric Musselman wants more

"We have guys that are really struggling defensively, and some of the guys quite frankly have struggled in the past, too," Musselman said.

"Scheme-wise, technique-wise, we’re doing what we’ve done for nine years in college. This group has not grasped, or has not executed, whatever word you want to use, like the last however many years I’ve been coaching college."

Arkansas guard Khalif Battle (0) works past Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

It's no secret that newcomers El Ellis and Khalif Battle have floundered at times defensively this season. Battle's impact on offense is too great to take him off the floor, but Ellis continues to lose playing time based off defensive lapses. The Louisville transfer played just nine minutes Saturday.

But even Davonte Davis and Tramon Mark — two guards with defensive pedigrees from the biggest stages of March Madness — aren't living up to their billing. Those two were supposed to headline one of the best defenses in the country this season, but the Hogs rank last in the entire SEC giving up 76.4 points per game.

The defensive lapses are impacting the offense, too, with made baskets by the opposition forcing Arkansas to execute its middling half-court offense.

The Hogs shot just 40% from the field against Oklahoma and had just eight assists as a team. It didn't help that Trevon Brazile played against Oklahoma with a sprained ankle, going scoreless for a second game this season.

Musselman's frustrations spilled onto the court when he was ejected with 15:50 remaining. The head coach didn't want to comment on the referees after the game, but his anger was building throughout the first 25 minutes, both with his players and the officials.

There is still plenty of time, and every Arkansas basketball season under Musselman has included some kind of lull. The Hogs will get a full week of practice before their next game against Lipscomb, and the focus will be purely inward.

"We’re not going to prepare for an opponent for a while," Musselman said. "I mean, we’re going to try to get better as a team. We don’t need to talk about Lipscomb. We need to talk about how we can get better."

There are just three games remaining before Arkansas opens SEC play at home against Auburn. Over the next 28 days, Musselman and the Hogs need to get back to their roots.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball receives wake-up call in loss to No. 19 Oklahoma