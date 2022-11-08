Arkansas Basketball: Postgame twitter reactions to Hogs season opener

The Hogs opened the 100th season of Arkansas Razorback basketball with a 76-58 victory over North Dakota State.

The win came without freshman sensation, Nick Smith Jr. who was sidelined with knee soreness.

Eric Musselman relied on his elite transfer class to bring in the win. Ricky Council led all scorers with 22 points and a highlight dunk. Trevor Brazile followed with 21 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, also going 3 for 6 from behind the arc.

North Dakota State attempted to keep it close for as long as possible, only trailing eight points but the Hogs turned the volume up in the second half, pushing the lead to 20.

The Hogs have Final Four aspirations and expectations. Musselman has put together a good group with transfers and high-ranking recruits that can definitely make a late push in March.

Throwback uniforms undefeated

Arkansas Razorback Basketball Uni Tracker (thread): ‘94 Throwbacks: 1-0 pic.twitter.com/sagMeV5NcK — Hog Flashbacks (@HogFlashbacks) November 8, 2022

Arkansas; Basketball or Football school

University of Arkansas

Football School, or Basketball School… — 🐗 Randall Hog🐗 (@RandallHogWPS) November 8, 2022

Trevon Brazile, Missouri Tigers

Remember when y’all said you didn’t want Missouri’s transfers? I ain’t forgot 💀 — truefan (@truefanjessica) November 8, 2022

Musselman recruits athletes

Mussellman has put together one of the most athletic teams since the early/mid 90’s. Transition points will be huge this season!! #ArkansasBasketball — Dave Proffitt (@davewproffitt) November 8, 2022

Don't blame Arkansas students

All these people complain about the production of Arkansas Basketball, when games are on the SEC Network + the production is run by RSN (Razorback Sports Network) which is run by students at UA. — Caleb George (@calebcgeorge13) November 8, 2022

Hogs on the court > Hogs on the field

There’s something about Arkansas basketball that hits different than football for me. Goes back to enjoying those 90s teams as a kid with my dad. — HogAnon (@anonhog) November 8, 2022

Eric Musselman thanks the students

Incredible student turnout! Thanks so much @everettbuickgmc for providing jerseys for the students tonight! We appreciate all your support — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) November 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire