Arkansas basketball player won’t follow Eric Musselman to USC

The USC basketball program won’t add an Arkansas player in the transfer portal. Eric Musselman will not bring Travon Brazile to Los Angeles. News broke on Tuesday afternoon that Brazile will stay at Arkansas to play for John Calipari.

Razorbacks Wire has more on the story:

“Brazile has played two seasons with the Razorbacks, but, really, only one-plus. He was lost to a torn ACL in December of his first year, 2022-23, after transferring from Missouri. At the time, he was averaging more than 10 points a game and had made his way into talk of being a potential first-round selection.

“He, like much of the rest of the Arkansas basketball roster, never appeared quite right in 2023-24. Brazile ended up playing in 26 games, but averaged just over 8 points per game, as then-coach Eric Musselman said he was working his way back, especially in the early-season.”

Brazile not coming to USC means no players from the 2023-2024 Arkansas roster followed Musselman to Los Angeles. It’s a sign of how that particular team didn’t come together under Muss, which gives the coach a fresh start with the Trojans.

