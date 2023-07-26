Arkansas basketball has opponent, date for season-opener

Football is just around the corner, but at Arkansas, it’s basketball that’s always on the mind.

The Razorbacks’ season-opener is now known, after a Freedom of Information request from WholeHogSports. Arkansas will open the season November 6 against Alcorn State. The meeting will be the sixth all time for the two schools.

Alcorn State finished second last year in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, otherwise known as the SWAC. The Braves went 15-3 in league play and 18-14 overall.

With that knowledge, Arkansas’ non-conference schedule is nearing completion. Games against North Carolina-Greensboro, North Carolina-Wilmington, Lipscomb, Gardner-Webb, Old Domininon, Oklahoma and Duke were already on the slate. Toss in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament around Thanksgiving and few dates remain.

The last time Arkansas played Alcorn State was December 2012. Marshawn Powell led the Hogs with 18 points in a 97-59 win in coach Mike Anderson’s second season.

