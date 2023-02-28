Arkansas basketball at. No. 11 Tennessee: How to watch, stream, listen

The Arkansas Razorbacks have one more chance to claim a quality before the end of the season.

Thompson-Boling Arena will play host to the SEC showdown, which is turning out to be important for both teams. No. 11 Tennessee (21-8, 10-6) has lost four of their last six games. During that span, they claimed a victory over Alabama, keeping critics calm.

For the Hogs, this is a must-win to add to their portfolio before Selection Sunday. The Hogs gave up a big lead against Alabama in their road two-point loss to arguably the best team in the country.

While the loss does hurt their tournament chances, the Razorbacks showed they can run with the presumed “elites” of college basketball when they have a healthy roster.

How to watch, stream Arkansas vs. Tennessee

Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Date: February 28, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Watch: ESPN2

Arkansas' key players

Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) grabs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Ricky Council: 16.8 PPG, 1.2 SPG

Guard Anthony Black: 12.7 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2 SPG

Guard Nick Smith Jr.: 12.9 PPG

Tennessee key players

Feb 18, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) celebrates a basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Guard – Santiago Vescovi: 12.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2 SPG

Forward – Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.6 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 APG

Guard – Zakai Zeigler: 11 PPG, 5.5 APG, 2 SPG

How to listen to Arkansas vs Tennessee

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman

Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth season at Arkansas: 92-38 (41-28 in SEC)

Two NCAA Tournaments at Arkansas: 2021, 2022

Two Elite Eights at Arkansas: 2021, 2022

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes

Mar 5, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Eighth season at Tennessee: 171-89 (85-55 in SEC)

Four NCAA Tournaments at Tennessee: 2018-19, 2021-22

One Sweet Sixteen at Tennessee: 2019

