Arkansas basketball at. No. 11 Tennessee: How to watch, stream, listen

The Arkansas Razorbacks have one more chance to claim a quality before the end of the season.

Thompson-Boling Arena will play host to the SEC showdown, which is turning out to be important for both teams. No. 11 Tennessee (21-8, 10-6) has lost four of their last six games. During that span, they claimed a victory over Alabama, keeping critics calm. 

For the Hogs, this is a must-win to add to their portfolio before Selection Sunday. The Hogs gave up a big lead against Alabama in their road two-point loss to arguably the best team in the country.

While the loss does hurt their tournament chances, the Razorbacks showed they can run with the presumed “elites” of college basketball when they have a healthy roster.

How to watch, stream Arkansas vs. Tennessee

Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

  • Date: February 28, 2023

  • Time: 8 p.m. CT

  • Watch: ESPN2

Arkansas' key players

Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) grabs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

  • Guard Ricky Council: 16.8 PPG, 1.2 SPG

  • Guard Anthony Black: 12.7 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2 SPG

  • Guard Nick Smith Jr.: 12.9 PPG

Tennessee key players

Feb 18, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) celebrates a basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

  • Guard – Santiago Vescovi: 12.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2 SPG

  • Forward – Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.6 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 APG

  • Guard – Zakai Zeigler: 11 PPG, 5.5 APG, 2 SPG

How to listen to Arkansas vs Tennessee

BASKETBALL RADIO AFFILIATES

City

Station

Conway

KASR-FM

92.7

El Dorado

KELD-FM

107.1

Fayetteville

KQSM-FM

92.1

Fayetteville

KYNG-AM

AM 1590

Forrest City

KJXK-FM

106.5

Forrest City

KJXK-AM

AM 950

Fort Smith

KERX-FM

95.3

Hot Springs/Mena

KTTG-FM

96.3

Little Rock

KABZ-FM

103.7

Marshall

KBCN-FM

104.3

Rogers

KURM-FM

100.3

Rogers

KURM-AM

AM 790

Russellville

KARV-FM

101.3

Russellville

KARV-AM

AM 610

Stuttgart

KW1400AK-FM

105.5

Texarkana

KKTK-AM

AM 1400

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman

Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

  • Fourth season at Arkansas: 92-38 (41-28 in SEC)

  • Two NCAA Tournaments at Arkansas: 2021, 2022

  • Two Elite Eights at Arkansas: 2021, 2022

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes

Mar 5, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

  • Eighth season at Tennessee: 171-89 (85-55 in SEC)

  • Four NCAA Tournaments at Tennessee: 2018-19, 2021-22

  • One Sweet Sixteen at Tennessee: 2019

