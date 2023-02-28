Arkansas basketball at. No. 11 Tennessee: How to watch, stream, listen
The Arkansas Razorbacks have one more chance to claim a quality before the end of the season.
Thompson-Boling Arena will play host to the SEC showdown, which is turning out to be important for both teams. No. 11 Tennessee (21-8, 10-6) has lost four of their last six games. During that span, they claimed a victory over Alabama, keeping critics calm.
For the Hogs, this is a must-win to add to their portfolio before Selection Sunday. The Hogs gave up a big lead against Alabama in their road two-point loss to arguably the best team in the country.
While the loss does hurt their tournament chances, the Razorbacks showed they can run with the presumed “elites” of college basketball when they have a healthy roster.
How to watch, stream Arkansas vs. Tennessee
Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Date: February 28, 2023
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Watch: ESPN2
Arkansas' key players
Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) grabs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Guard Ricky Council: 16.8 PPG, 1.2 SPG
Guard Anthony Black: 12.7 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2 SPG
Guard Nick Smith Jr.: 12.9 PPG
Tennessee key players
Feb 18, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) celebrates a basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Guard – Santiago Vescovi: 12.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2 SPG
Forward – Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.6 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 APG
Guard – Zakai Zeigler: 11 PPG, 5.5 APG, 2 SPG
How to listen to Arkansas vs Tennessee
BASKETBALL RADIO AFFILIATES
City
Station
Conway
KASR-FM
92.7
El Dorado
KELD-FM
107.1
Fayetteville
KQSM-FM
92.1
Fayetteville
KYNG-AM
AM 1590
Forrest City
KJXK-FM
106.5
Forrest City
KJXK-AM
AM 950
Fort Smith
KERX-FM
95.3
Hot Springs/Mena
KTTG-FM
96.3
Little Rock
KABZ-FM
103.7
Marshall
KBCN-FM
104.3
Rogers
KURM-FM
100.3
Rogers
KURM-AM
AM 790
Russellville
KARV-FM
101.3
Russellville
KARV-AM
AM 610
Stuttgart
KW1400AK-FM
105.5
Texarkana
KKTK-AM
AM 1400
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman
Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Fourth season at Arkansas: 92-38 (41-28 in SEC)
Two NCAA Tournaments at Arkansas: 2021, 2022
Two Elite Eights at Arkansas: 2021, 2022
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes
Mar 5, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Eighth season at Tennessee: 171-89 (85-55 in SEC)
Four NCAA Tournaments at Tennessee: 2018-19, 2021-22
One Sweet Sixteen at Tennessee: 2019