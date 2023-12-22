Arkansas basketball may have found its new starting point guard in win over Abilene Christian

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nothing has been ordinary about Keyon Menifield Jr.'s journey with the Arkansas basketball program.

Menifield entered the transfer portal in March and committed to the Razorbacks without ever taking a visit to Fayetteville. He originally planned to redshirt during the 2023-24 season while he waited for eligibility from the NCAA, which surprisingly arrived on Dec. 15. One day later, Menifield was on the floor for Arkansas in its Little Rock game against Lipscomb.

With all that buildup behind him, Menifield is now hoping to carve out a role on an Arkansas team loaded with talent and personalities. The Washington transfer made a clear case for himself to be the Razorbacks' starting point guard moving forward in Thursday's 83-73 victory over Abilene Christian.

Dec 21, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Keyon Menifield Jr (1) drives against Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Nasir DeGruy (10) as Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 83-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

"I just went out there and played my game. Went and attacked," Menifield said. "If I have to shoot the ball or pass the ball, I just play my game. I feel like when I attack and get everybody involved, we play more as a team."

Menifield finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. He started the second half and played all 20 minutes as Arkansas (8-4) used a small-ball lineup to erase a seven-point halftime deficit.

Coach Eric Musselman learned about Menifield by watching late-night PAC-12 games last season when he would get home from Bud Walton Arena, and on Thursday the sophomore point guard provided so much of what his coach has been repeatedly asking for this season.

More: Arkansas basketball goes small in comeback victory over Abilene Christian

More: Arkansas basketball is much-improved from three, but Eric Musselman wants more

He was a buzzing hub on offense, constantly moving both himself and the basketball. Menifield also attacked the glass as a guard and finished as the team's third-leading rebounder against the Wildcats. In total, Arkansas was plus-21 with Menifield on the floor.

"Keyon goes in the game, he weighs less than me, and he has six rebounds, five defensive rebounds," Musselman said. "Four of eight (shooting). Still has a lot of rust on him. Ball moves, pace of play is quicker, 55 points in the second half compared to 28 in the first half. I mean, we doubled up our points by playing with way more pace."

Dec 21, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Tramon Mark (12) drives to the basket during the second half against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 83-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Menifield, Musselman may have finally found a core of players he can trust in the second half against the Wildcats. Tramon Mark, Khalif Battle, Davonte Davis and Menifield played the final 18:44 together. They entered with Arkansas trailing 39-30 and rattled off a rapid 15-8 run to snag the lead.

Mark scored 25 points and Battle notched 18. Davis was a difference-maker defensively, guarding players much bigger than him in Arkansas' four-guard lineup. All three of those players have had moments of brilliance this season, and if they ever find consistency, Arkansas might just turn things around.

But now, Menifield joins the list as potential gamechangers. It's hard to imagine Musselman not naming the Washington transfer in the starting lineup when the Hogs return to action against UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 30.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Keyon Menifield Jr. makes case for bigger role with Arkansas basketball