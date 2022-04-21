Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees

The Southeastern Conference has become a hotbed for top talent across the nation. That does not change for the 2022 recruiting cycle, as the conference leads all other conferences in five-star signees.

There are 29 five-star recruits for the class of 2022 according to 247sports, eight of those talented athletes have elected to sign with members of the SEC. Perennial power Kentucky has signed a couple, and risers Alabama and Auburn have signed their share of top talent as well. But, there is one program that outshines the rest of the conference in recruiting for the year.

With the signing of Anthony Black on Wednesday, Arkansas now takes the top spot in the SEC with three five-star signees to join their programs for next year.

Black joins Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh as five-star rated athletes by 247sports for the Class of 2022. Black announced his commitment on March 28 during the Powerade Slamfest during McDonald’s All-American week in Chicago, Ill.

The eight five-star athletes are split among four programs: Arkansas (3), Kentucky (2), Alabama (2), and Auburn (1). Here is a look at the eight five-stars that have signed with SEC schools: