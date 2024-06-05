Arkansas basketball to host Oakland Grizzlies in 2024-25 non-conference play, per report

John Calipari will face the school that knocked his Kentucky team out of the NCAA Tournament last March.

Arkansas will host the Oakland Grizzlies as part of the Razorbacks’ 2024-25 non-conference schedule, according to a report from college basketball analyst Rocco Miller.

The game will be December 30 at Bud Walton Arena, Miller shared in a social media post to X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday.

Oakland bounced No. 3 seed Kentucky from the NCAA Tournament back on March 21 in an 80-76 first-round upset. Oakland’s Jack Gohike became a part of “One Shining Moment” lore by scoring 32 points and making 10 3-pointers in the Grizzlies’ victory.

A little over two weeks later, Calipari’s name was linked to the Arkansas head coaching job after Eric Musselman left for USC.

Arkansas and Oakland have met twice on the hardwood, most recently on November 16, 2011 during Mike Anderson’s tenure as Razorbacks coach. The Hogs defeated the Grizzlies, 91-68, in that matchup.

The two schools also met on December 14, 2006, a 91-57 Arkansas victory under then-coach Stan Heath. Both games with Oakland were played at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas will host Oakland as part of its 24-25 non-conference schedule, per multiple sources. The date is set for Monday, December 30th inside Bud Walton Arena. Coach Calipari vs. Coach Kampe for the second time in less than 10 months. #SEC #HLMBB — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 5, 2024

Earlier this week, Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman reported that the the Razorbacks’ matchup with Michigan in the annual Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden would be played December 10.

Calipari said at the annual SEC meetings in Florida last week that Arkansas’ 2024-25 non-conference schedule was mostly complete. The Razorbacks’ SEC schedule was announced in May, with Arkansas slated to play LSU, Missouri and Texas twice.

The Hogs will host Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma in conference play at Bud Walton Arena. They’ll travel to Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and a highly anticipated trip to Lexington to play Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

RELATED: Arkansas’ all-time series record against every 2024-25 SEC basketball opponent

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire