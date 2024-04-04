Arkansas basketball guard Khalif Battle to enter transfer portal | Report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball lost one of its best players just minutes after losing its head coach.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Khalif Battle will enter the transfer portal Thursday, with the University of Southern California making the hire of Eric Musselman official earlier in the afternoon. Arkansas now has just two players — Tramon Mark and Trevon Brazile — remaining on the roster from last year's team.

Battle was second in scoring this season for Arkansas, averaging 14.3 points per game.

Mar. 13, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, United States; Arkansas guard Khalif Battle (0) reacts to defeating Vanderbilt during the MenÕs SEC basketball tournament game at Bridgestone Arena.

He had a difficult start to the SEC slate, but Battle closed the season strong by scoring at least 20 points in each of the final five games. Battle scored a season-high 42 points against Missouri on Feb. 24 and registered more than 30 points in two games immediately after that performance.

Battle joins guards Davonte Davis, Keyon Menifield Jr., Joseph Pinion and Layden Blocker in the transfer portal.

Battle arrived in Fayetteville this offseason after transferring in from Temple. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

