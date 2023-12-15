Arkansas basketball guard Keyon Menifield gets NCAA waiver, immediately eligible

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball received a surprise boost to its season Friday afternoon, with sophomore guard Keyon Menifield now eligible to play this season for the Razorbacks.

Menifield received a waiver from the NCAA and his eligibility was restored following the end of the fall academic semester Friday, according to a university spokesperson.

CORRECTS WASHINGTON PLAYER TO KEYON MENIFIELD, INSTEAD OF NOAH WILLIAMS - Washington guard Keyon Menifield is fouled by Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno during the first half of an NCAA collage basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

“It has been a long process that we had to work through, but we are excited for Keyon and are proud of how he handled the process,” head coach Eric Musselman said in a press release. “Our staff and administration have worked hard to get this done and we appreciate their hard work. Keyon is an explosive point guard with great play-making ability.”

Menifield transferred to Arkansas (6-4) from Washington, where he was a member of the PAC-12 All-Freshman Team last season. He averaged 10 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 45% and 33% from three with the Huskies.

Menifield joins a deep backcourt that is still trying to find its identity. Musselman has lamented his guards ability to defend one-on-one and stop dribble penetration, promising changes to his rotation after a difficult loss to Oklahoma in the Hogs' previous game.

