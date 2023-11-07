Arkansas basketball gets red-hot, begins season with rout over Alcorn State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas basketball team expects to take a step forward this season with a healthy Trevon Brazile and improved shooting up-and-down a deep roster.

The Razorbacks gave their fans reasons for optimism on both fronts in the season opener.

No. 14 Arkansas (1-0) trounced Alcorn State Monday night 93-59. The Razorbacks led by 24 at halftime and were able to rest most of their starters over the final 10 minutes.

Here are four rapid-fire observations from the Arkansas win.

Hogs get hot from three

Despite missing nine of their last 11 attempts, Arkansas shot 12-for-30 (40%) from long distance Monday night, which is a huge improvement on last year's average of 31.3 percent. The most threes the Razorbacks made in a single game last season was 10 against Vanderbilt.

Good ball movement — and penetration for kick-outs — created a ton of open looks, and Arkansas was able to capitalize with 20 assists. Tramon Mark, fresh off hitting a game-tying three in the exhibition win over Purdue, went 4-for-6 from deep and had 16 points.

Khalif Battle might be the best bench option in the country

His impact was obvious through two exhibitions, but the Temple transfer once again showed his offensive firepower Monday night against Alcorn State.

In 19 minutes, Battle scored 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He made a trio of three-pointers and went 8-for-9 from the free throw line, showing a determination to get to the basket and take on bigger defenders at the rim.

Battle looks set to lead the Arkansas bench unit and be a complimentary figure with the starters, but his role will continue to grow with more nights like Monday.

Trevon Brazile returns with force

For the first time in 335 days, Trevon Brazile walked onto the Bud Walton Arena floor Monday night for a regular season game, and Brazile brought the fireworks in his first meaningful action since tearing an ACL.

His first three baskets were all thunderous dunks inside the opening 10 minutes. Brazile would later show off his range with a three-pointer, and the versatile stretch four finished with 13 points and six rebounds, playing just seven minutes in the second half.

In both of the Razorbacks' exhibitions, Brazile showed some rust. That wasn't apparent against Alcorn State, with his offense and rebounding looking up to speed. The only blemish was Brazile getting ejected during the second half for drifting too far away from the Arkansas bench in the aftermath of a flagrant foul committed by the Braves.

Depth on full display

Thirteen different Razorbacks got playing time in the first half. Nine of them got their names on the score sheet.

Arkansas has no shortage of options this season. The players coming off the bench range from redshirt seniors to true freshmen. That amount of talent is undoubtedly a positive, but some players figure to lose their minutes against tougher competition. It remains to be seen how the final rotation pans out.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Red-hot Arkansas basketball begins season with rout over Alcorn State