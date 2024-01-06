Arkansas basketball embarrassed in home loss to No. 25 Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball opened play in the SEC with one giant thud.

The Razorbacks (9-5) were ran out of their own gym by No. 25 Auburn Saturday, with the Tigers controlling the second half in a 83-51 trouncing. The 32-point deficit marks the largest home loss by an Arkansas basketball team in the history of Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas now hits the road for two important games against Georgia and Florida, with the Hogs desperate for some positive momentum in the SEC.

Here are four observations from an ugly afternoon in Fayetteville.

Jan 6, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) celebrates with Tre Donaldson (3) after a three point shot in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Hogs' offense goes ice cold as Auburn pulls away

The game was tied 27-27 with with 3:52 remaining in the first half. From that point, Auburn went on a 21-5 run until the 14:11 mark of the second half.

The Arkansas defense wasn't great during that stretch, but the offense was putrid with just five points in 9:01 of action. There were turnovers, missed layups and a lack of ideas on how to properly breakdown the Tigers. The poor offense had a negative effect on the defense, with Auburn able to get out in transition and create easy baskets.

In total, Arkansas shot 31% from the field, 29.2% from three and 53.3% at the free-throw line. Any optimism coming off the 106-point performance against UNCW evaporated Saturday in the SEC opener, with fans flooding the exits around the eight-minute mark in the second half.

Auburn's bench makes all the difference

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman spoke at length prior to Saturday's matchup about Auburn's depth and versatility off the bench. In the end, the Tigers' second-unit made all the difference.

More: Arkansas basketball rediscovers its fast pace with SEC play on the horizon

More: Why Arkansas basketball has high hopes for Davonte Davis, Trevon Brazile in SEC play

Auburn's bench outscored the Arkansas' reserves 46-9. Chad Baker-Mazara led the way with a game-high 16 points, beating the Hogs from long range and inside the paint. Auburn also won the battle in the paint, 48-18.

Johni Broome comes to life in second half

Arkansas held Broome scoreless during the first 20 minutes, but Auburn's All-SEC big man was a dominant force in the second half.

Broome scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He came out of the locker room with a point to prove. Jalen Graham, Makhi Mitchell and Chandler Lawson all took turns trying to check Broome, but the Razorbacks had no answer.

Keyon Menifield Jr. continues to dazzle

Where would the Razorbacks be without the NCAA waiver that allowed the Washington transfer to play this season? At times during the first half, Menifield felt like the only consistent presence on offense. He made threes, got to the hoop and set up his teammates all over the floor.

In total, Menifield finished with 14 points, three rebounds and six assists. A player who didn't see the floor till mid-December is already the Hogs' best offensive threat.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball embarrassed in home loss to No. 25 Auburn