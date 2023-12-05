Arkansas basketball downs Furman behind scorching-hot offense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was tight for 30 minutes, but Arkansas basketball followed up its signature non-conference win over Duke with another quality victory over Furman.

The Razorbacks (6-3) used a 12-1 run midway through the second half to push their lead to 20 points before stumbling to the finish line in a 97-83 win over the preseason favorites in the SoCon. Furman cut the deficit to as low as seven in the final minutes.

Arkansas led by just five points at the half and struggled guarding the three-point line, but all 10 Hogs who played scored points Monday night as the Razorbacks shot 60.7% from the field.

Here are five observations from the Arkansas win.

Khalif Battle the microwave

Battle doesn't need any time to turn a quiet game into another offensive heater. After only playing 7 minutes in the first period, Battle started the second half and erupted for a game-high 25 points.

Battle is a prolific shooter, but his athleticism and finishing package around the rim make him an elite scorer. He settled for some difficult shots in the first half, which might have led to the limited time, so he attacked the basket at will in the second period. His aggression was rewarded with trips to the free throw line, where Battle went 7-for-8.

Battle scored 21 points against Duke and is now averaging 16.8 points per game. The Arkansas offense is at its best when Battle is in rhythm and the No. 1 option.

Devo Davis does it all

It hasn't been a flashy start to the season, but Davis just continues to impact the game across the box score. On Monday, he finished with 7 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists while playing terrific one-on-one defense.

Davis is unquestionably one of the best players on this Arkansas team, and he is seemingly satisfied with his limited role in the scoring department.

Extra possessions remain an issue

Arkansas can't help but gift opposing teams extra possessions this year. The Paladins racked up 15 offensive rebounds Monday and forced Arkansas into 11 turnovers.

Those extra possessions proved costly at times, as Furman was able to fire off second-chance three-pointers and go 11-for-27 from behind the arc.

Tramon Mark returns

It only took 10 days for Mark to recover from back, hip and groin injuries he suffered during a hard fall in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game. After starting the first seven games of the season, Mark came off the bench with 14:11 remaining in the first half.

Mark finished with 7 points in 12 minutes. It feels like a minor miracle he missed just one game after being stretchered off the floor during the loss to North Carolina.

Trevon Brazile makes the incredible seem routine

Brazile made a pair of jaw-dropping plays in the first half Monday. With 4:13 remaining, he violently finished a one-handed dunk off an alley-oop pass from Jeremiah Davenport that gave Arkansas a 37-27 lead and forced a Furman timeout. Minutes later, he used two hands to pin a layup attempt by Carter Whitt against the backboard.

Brazile had 13 points and 4 rebounds on the night, but he limped to the locker room with 2:41 remaining grabbing his lower leg.

