Arkansas basketball to debut another throwback uniform on Saturday vs. Florida

In 2019, Arkansas basketball debuted an updated version of the classic white uniforms they had worn during the 1994 National Championship season. The white “1994 throwback” uniform has been part of the team’s main rotation of uniforms since then, but the team had never introduced a red version to match.

Until now.

On Thursday afternoon the team announced that they will wear a red version of the famous “1994 throwbacks” when they take on the Florida Gators in Bud Walton Arena. They also encouraged fans to wear red to the game similar to last season’s “red out” against Tennessee.

The guys are wearing red this Saturday… You should too pic.twitter.com/RXwUTqFIw0 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 16, 2023

Saturday’s game is a must-win when it comes to Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament chances. A loss to Florida means they’ll likely have to go on the road and knock off No. 6 Tennessee or No. 1 Alabama to secure a spot in the tournament.

After winning five SEC games in a row the Razorbacks have dropped their last two, so changing things up couldn’t hurt. And if you’re going to change it up, why not channel some magic from the most successful team in Arkansas basketball history?

The red “1994 throwback” is now the 13th different uniform the Razorbacks have worn this season. If you missed it earlier in the year, here’s our rankings of every uniform Arkansas has worn this season.

Coming this Saturday to Bud Walton Arena pic.twitter.com/83Ju8WKCKd — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 16, 2023

