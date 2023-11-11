Arkansas basketball blows out Gardner-Webb behind balanced offense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas basketball got off to a slow start Friday night against Gardner-Webb, but the Hogs' depth and versatility eventually shined through in a second-straight blowout victory to open the season.

The No. 14 Razorbacks (2-0) trailed 29-27 late in the first half before running away with an 86-68 victory over the Bulldogs.

Here are four observations from another convincing Arkansas win.

Balance powers the offense

Arkansas has no shortage of options offensively this season, and that depth shined through against the Runnin' Bulldogs.

Gardner-Webb guard Julien Soumaoro (1) tries to drive past Arkansas guard Tramon Mark (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Once again, Khalif Battle led the way with 21 points, but the Temple transfer had plenty of assistance from his backcourt associates. Tramon Mark had 14, and point guard El Ellis scored 13 to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

Eight different players scored at least five points for the Razorbacks on Friday. The rotation will eventually be cut down, but until then, opposing defenses are in for a challenge every night.

Trevon Brazile staying patient

The Razorbacks still aren't running much offense through Brazile to start the season, but he needs to be a focal point for Arkansas to reach its ceiling.

Brazile didn't take his first shot of the night until there was 4:03 remaining in the first half. He promptly sank a tough turnaround jumper, and Brazile followed that with a smooth three-pointer two possessions later.

Brazile finished with 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Despite his slow start on offense, his defensive intensity was there whenever he stepped onto the floor. Brazile locked up both guards and forwards en route to a five-block performance, and Arkansas had 15 blocks as a team.

Center minutes will go to the hot hand

Makhi Mitchell only played four minutes in the Hogs' season-opener against Alcorn State. Mitchell played 14 minutes in the first half against Gardner-Webb and finished with five points, five rebounds and four blocks. He was a team-high plus-23 on the night.

Mitchell, Jalen Graham and Chandler Lawson are all vying for playing time next to Brazile in the Arkansas frontcourt. Lawson started each of the first two games, but minutes will be dished out on a game-by-game basis.

Three-point shooting remains a positive

This will be a recurring theme among these observations all season.

Last year, Arkansas shot 31.3 percent from three, but the Razorbacks have been right around the 40-percent mark in each of their first two games. That's a huge difference, which will make life easier for Eric Musselman much easier when trying to build a fluid and consistent offense.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball blows out Gardner-Webb behind balanced offense