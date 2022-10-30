Arkansas basketball blasted by Texas in final exhibition game

The Arkansas basketball will almost assuredly be one that plays in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. It just might take a while to get there.

The Razorbacks capped their two-game exhibition preseason Saturday at Texas, falling to the Longhorns, 90-60. Arkansas opens its regular season Monday, November 7, hosting North Dakota State.

Nick Smith Jr. and Makhi Mitchell combined to score 18 of Arkansas’ 30 first-half points. Still the team trailed by 10 as the Hogs’ defense allowed Texas to shoot 56% from 3-point range in the opening half. Arkansas’ 12 turnovers weren’t helping, either.

But things went from bad to worse. Texas ultimately shot 54% from the field and made 10 of 16 3-pointers while the Razorbacks had a whopping 23 turnovers.

Smith finished with 12 points in 28 minutes. Jordan Walsh joined him in double figures with 14.

