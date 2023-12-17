Arkansas basketball avoids major collapse in tight win over Lipscomb

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas basketball avoided an all-time collapse Saturday inside Bank Simmons Arena, stumbling to the finish line in a narrow 69-66 victory over Lipscomb.

The Razorbacks (7-4) led by 20 points with 10:53 remaining and then proceeded to let the Bisons (7-6) go on a 21-2 run that cut the deficit to 63-62.

Nov 23, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Makhi Mitchell made back-to-back layups with Arkansas faltering before Davonte Davis scored the game's final basket. The Razorbacks got just enough stops down the stretch to survive the Lipscomb rally.

Here are four observations from what was very nearly a disaster trip south for Arkansas.

Offense falls apart in final 10 minutes

The Razorbacks played with great pace through the first 30 minutes of action, getting into their offensive sets early and doing damage in transition. They scored 12 fastbreak points in the first half and looked ready to answer head coach Eric Musselman's demands for a faster offense.

But it all fell apart at the end. Arkansas finished with just 14 fastbreak points and had no answer for a Lipscomb zone that made life miserable for the Arkansas guards. The Hogs started settling for jumpers instead of feeding big men Mitchell and Graham, and the Bisons were happy with the results.

Graham's absence down the stretch was a particular mystery. He looked like Arkansas' best offensive weapon at times Saturday, scoring 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, but he didn't play over the final 10:15, which corresponded with the Hogs' struggles.

Tramon Mark carries first half offense

Mark scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, including three-straight thee-pointers midway through the period that pushed the Razorbacks' lead to seven.

This was Mark's best game since sustaining a back injury in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Unfortunately for Arkansas, he couldn't carry the first-half momentum into the second period.

Minutes for everyone

Twelve different Razorbacks played in the first half and 13 played on the night.

Depth was supposed to be a strength for the Hogs this season, but a 12-man rotation isn't sustainable. The substitutions were all over the place, with any mistakes resulting in an immediate benching and Musselman doing his best to try and ride whoever had the hot hand.

More: What Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman is looking for in a new rotation

More: How Arkansas basketball is trying to fix its ball movement woes on offense

This felt like Musselman giving everyone an opportunity to prove why they deserve more minutes in the upcoming SEC slate, and Arkansas nearly cost itself another non-conference win in the process.

Kenyon Menifield Jr. makes debut

Menifield received a waiver from the NCAA and his eligibility was restored following the end of the fall academic semester Friday, and the Washington transfer immediately saw the floor in Saturday's win over Lipscomb.

The Washington transfer was all over the floor, playing with great injury and making a positive impact on both ends. He finished with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball avoids major collapse in tight win over Lipscomb