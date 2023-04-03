Arkansas basketball among finalists for Washington transfer Keyon Menifield Jr.

Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been extremely active in the transfer portal since their season ended nearly two weeks ago. The Razorbacks have officially contacted over 70 players and hosted numerous players on unofficial and official visits in that timespan.

Things are starting to pick up and highly sought-after players are starting to narrow down their potential landing spots. Monday afternoon, Washington transfer guard Keyon Menifield Jr. announced his list of six schools that he’ll be choosing from and the Razorbacks were among them. Alabama, Louisville, Tennessee, Ohio State and Washington were the other teams listed alongside Arkansas.

Menifield is a 6-1, 170-pound guard who just finished his freshman season with the Washington Huskies. He appeared in every game and averaged 10 points (41.0 FG% and 33.0 3PT%), 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in his lone season.

Before being recruited to Washington, Menifield wasn’t a highly-touted high school prospect and didn’t have offers from any big time college programs. During his freshman year with the Huskies, he largely outplayed his recruiting ranking and was one of the lone bright spots during an otherwise disappointing season in Seattle. While he’s somewhat undersized, he’s shown an ability to score from anywhere on the floor and to create at a very high level that could translate well in the SEC.

There was no announcement date set for Menifield’s decision, but expect that it would happen sooner than later with the uptick of activity surrounding the transfer portal lately.

