Arkansas Basketball: The All-90s Team

Arkansas basketball was the TEAM of the 1990s.

Three Final Fours, six Sweet 16s and back-to-back trips to the national championship game, the first of which resulting in the school’s only undisputed title in a major sport.

Nolan Richardson’s efforts in attracting top talent to Fayetteville was the biggest part in that success.

Today we will look back at those players who brought Arkansas basketball to the pinnacle and others who paved the way for it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Starting big-Corliss Williamson

The Big Nasty was the top dog for the national champions in 1994, winning Most Outstanding Player honors that year.

He was a back-to-back SEC Player of the Year and a two-time consensus All-American. His 1,728 points is still good for eighth all-time, and he only played half of his freshman season.

Other starting big-Lee Wilson

The Parade All-American from Waco, Texas was a four-year letterman for the Razorbacks from 1993-97.

His play in the 1995 NCAA Tournament helped catapult Arkansas back to the Final Four.

Starting guard-Corey Beck

The heart and soul of the national champions, Beck was an all-out warrior at point guard for the Razorbacks.

Advertisement

He literally left his blood on the court in the national title game, so Al Dillard had to come off the bench to make free throws.

Beck now runs a successful painting business in Northwest Arkansas.

Starting guard-Clint McDaniel

McDaniel might be one of the most underappreciated players in school history. His dead-eye shooting and defensive prowess were vital in the school’s back-to-back national championship trips.

He also played key roles as a freshman and sophomore on those teams.

Starting forward-Scotty Thurman

Thurman hit the biggest shot in school history. Just for that alone he gets on this list.

Advertisement

But, he was an equally impressive player in his own right. His 1,650 points is still 10th all time and he was an absolute marksman from 3-point range.

He’s also one of the biggest what-ifs, when he elected to test the NBA Draft waters in 1995. Had he stayed for his senior year, who knows what could’ve happened?

Reserve-Derek Hood

Hood was a rebounding machine and a human pogo stick. He could follow dunk any missed shot. He was money around the rim as well.

Reserve-Kareem Reid

Reid had to wait a year to suit up for the Razorbacks, but once he did, he was dynamite at point guard, leading a totally new roster to the Sweet 16 in 1996.

Advertisement

His 219 assists that year are still a school record, as are his 749 in a career. He also is third all-time in steals in school history.

Reserve-Pat Bradley

Bradley is still the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 366. It was a SEC record when he left school in 1999.

Reserve-Dwight Stewart

Affectionally known as ‘Big Dog,’ the 6’9 forward had an uncanny knack for knocking down long-range bombs and could get a double-double in a hurry.

His bobble and subsequent pass to Thurman on the game-clinching shot against Duke sealed his place in Hog lore forever.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire