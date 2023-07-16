Arkansas Basketball: The All-2010s Team

The 2010s went much better for Arkansas basketball than the decade that preceded it. The program began winning more regularly and were a much more consistent presence in the NCAA Tournament.

However, they were still not able to make it over the hump and into the second weekend of March Madness.

The decade began with John Pelphrey’s tenure coming to an end after four seasons and only one NCAA Tournament appearance. Mike Anderson was hired to try and replicate what his mentor Nolan Richardson was able to accomplish.

While Anderson never had a losing season as Arkansas’ head coach and was able to produce some extremely talent players, he was never able to advance past the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The 2010s would end with the introduction of Eric Musselman as head coach and his first season in Fayetteville.

Arkansas basketball produced a lot of memorable and talented players during this decade. Here’s a look at the All-2010s Razorback team, with the best of the best from this period in Arkansas basketball.

Stater (Guard) - Mason Jones

Jan 29, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Mason Jones (15) shoots a free throw as guard Jimmy Whitt Jr. (33) and guard Desi Sills (3) look on during the second half of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. South Carolina defeated Arkansas 79-77. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Jones is one of the best scorers to ever play at Arkansas. He played two seasons with the Razorbacks and in his 2019-2020 season he averaged an astonishing 22.0 points per game. That earned him first team All-SEC honors, but probably should’ve gotten him at least a share of player of the year.

Starter (Guard) - B.J. Young

Dec 30, 2011; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard B.J. Young looks to make a pass during a game against the Texas Southern Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas defeated Texas Southern 77-49. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

It might be a surprise to some fans to see B.J. Young here, but he’s more than deserving. Young averaged 15 points in both seasons at Arkansas and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in his first year. He is largely forgotten due to the fact that those two teams were very average and missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

Starter (Guard) - Isaiah Joe

Mar 11, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Isaiah Joe (1) dribbles against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Maxwell Evans (3) during the second half in the SEC conference tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Joe should go down as one of the best shooters to ever play at Arkansas. Joe averaged 15.2 points in his two seasons while shooting 38% from deep. He led the SEC in three-point percentage for the 2018-19 season with 41.4%. Joe has now parlayed that deep range accuracy into a blossoming NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Starter (Forward) - Bobby Portis

Mar 19, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Bobby Portis (10) looks for an open teammate as Wofford Terriers forward C.J. Neumann (31) defends in the second half of a game in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veteran Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After a long period of elite basketball talent leaving the state in favor of greener pastures, Bobby Portis stayed home to be a Hog. Portis averaged 15.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in his two seasons at Arkansas.

In 2014-15, Portis was named the SEC Player of the Year, first team All-SEC, second team All-American and USBWA Player of the Year Finalist. He also led the Razorbacks to their first NCAA Tournament win in seven years.

Starter (Center) - Daniel Gafford

Feb 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Daniel Gafford (10) dribbles the ball against Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Following in the footsteps of Bobby Portis, Daniel Gafford chose to stay home and be a Hog as well. The El Dorado (Ark.) native averaged 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in his two seasons as a Razorback. Gafford was a human highlight reel during his time at Arkansas and was a regular on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. Now, Gafford is carving out an NBA career with the Washington Wizards as a reliable big man.

Sixth Man (Guard) - Daryl Macon

Mar 19, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Daryl Macon (4) reacts after a basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) during the first half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Daryl Macon arrived at Arkansas after a successful JUCO career and thrived in Mike Anderson’s offense. His 2017-2018 season was magical to watch as he averaged 16.8 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Macon received first team All-SEC honors while earning a reputation as one of the most clutch players to ever wear the Razorback uniform.

Reserve (Guard) - Jaylen Barford

Mar 16, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jaylen Barford (0) moves down the court defended by Butler Bulldogs guard Sean McDermott (22) in the first half in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Barford arrived at Arkansas alongside Daryl Macon and the two lit the SEC on fire for two seasons. Barford struggled with consistency in his first season, but set out on a mission in year two. He averaged 17.9 points while shooting 43.3% (!!!) from distance. He led the SEC in three-point percentage that season and received second team All-SEC honors – though he should’ve joined Macon on the first team. It’s still a little confusing how that team didn’t have more success than they did.

Reserve (Guard) - Dusty Hannahs

Jan 30, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Dusty Hannahs (3) dribbles the ball while guarded by Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Toddrick Gotcher (20) during the first half of play at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks won in overtime 75-68. Mandatory Credit: Gunnar Rathbun-USA TODAY Sports

After initially spurning the Hogs in favor of Texas Tech out of high school, Dusty Hannahs returned to Fayetteville as a transfer two years later. In his two seasons with Arkansas, Hannahs was a three-point sniper. He averaged 15.5 points while shooting 41.0% from deep. He finished second in the SEC for three-point percentage during the 2015-16 season and 19th in the entire NCAA.

Reserve (Center) - Moses Kingsley

Mar 19, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Moses Kingsley (33) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) go for a loose ball during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Moses Kingsley’s development over his four seasons at Arkansas is truly one of the best things from the whole 2010s decade. Kingsley went from looking completely out of place and lost at time his freshman season to back-to-back SEC All-Defense team and Preseason Wooden Award candidate. In his final two seasons, he averaged 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

Reserve (Guard) - Michael Qualls

Jan 14, 2014; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Michael Qualls (24) dunks as Kentucky Wildcats guards James Young (1) Andrew Harrison (5) and forward Julius Randle (30) look on during final seconds of overtime at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas defeated Kentucky 87-85 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Qualls will go down as one of the most electric and entertaining players in Arkansas basketball history. Fewer players can boast as many SportsCenter Top 10 appearances on their resume as Qualls. He was the definition of a human highlight reel during his three seasons, but also developed into a well-rounded player. Qualls averaged 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for his career. He also owns arguably the greatest game-winner in college basketball history:

Reserve (Forward) - Marshawn Powell

March 2, 2013; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Marshawn Powell (33) dribbles around Kentucky Wildcats forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) during a game at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas defeated Kentucky 73-60. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

Marshawn Powell is a victim of being a great player during a transitional time at a school. John Pelphrey was about to be out as coach in favor of Mike Anderson, and Powell was a star player who tried his best to bridge the gap. He averaged 13.6 points over his career while battling various knee injuries.

Powell is a player who I see as someone a few years ahead of their time. Towards the end of his Arkansas career he began to develop a more reliable outside shot while continuing to be a dominant inside threat at both ends. He would thrive in today’s game, specifically with an Eric Musselman team.

