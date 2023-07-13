Arkansas Basketball: All-2000s Team

The best decade in Arkansas basketball’s history was the 1990s. The Razorbacks became a juggernaut in those 10 years and were on the brink of joining Duke, Kentucky, UCLA and Kansas in “blue blood” territory.

By the end of the 1990s and into the early 2000s, however, it was clear that the good times were over.

Nolan Richardson’s highly publicized and scrutinized firing in 2002 ended the most successful era in Arkansas basketball. Stan Heath replaced him, but failed to win an NCAA Tournament game in his five seasons at Fayetteville.

The end of the 2000s decade was the beginning of John Pelphrey’s reign with Arkansas and he didn’t fare much better than Heath – though he did win an NCAA Tournament game in his first season. We can skip over the 24 hours that Dana Altman was head coach of the Razorbacks.

Despite the turmoil and controversy, Arkansas produced some extremely talented players. Here’s a look at Arkansas basketball’s All-2000s team with the best players from this decade.

Starter (Guard) - Patrick Beverley

Mar 15, 2008; Atlanta, GA, USA: Arkansas Razorbacks (21) Patrick Beverly dribbles against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half of 2008 SEC Mens Tournament at Alexander Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Before he was a defensive menace in the NBA, Beverley was terrorizing SEC backcourts with his ball handling and scoring ability. His defense and personality on the court weren’t as intense – yet – but Razorback fans saw a glimpse into what he could become. It’s a shame we only got two short seasons of him in an Arkansas uniform.

Starter (Guard) - Ronnie Brewer

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 09: Ronnie Brewer #10 of the Arkansas Razorbacks puts back an offensive rebound for a dunk against the Georgia Bulldogs during day 1 of the SEC Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament March 9, 2006 at the Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Following in his father’s footsteps, the highly-regarded Brewer was an immediate factor for the Razorbacks. He was a 2006 All-American and two-time first team All-SEC selection in 2005 and 2006.

Brewer ranks 16th on Arkansas’ all-time scoring list with 1,416 points and was the program’s last NBA lottery pick (2008) until Moses Moody went in the lottery in 2021.

Starter (Forward) - Sonny Weems

Mar 10, 2007; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Sonny Weems (13) drives against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half of a semifinal round SEC Tournament game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA. Arkansas won the game 81-72. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Jason Parkhurst

Weems is a player that often gets overlooked, but was as good as any during his time with the Razorbacks. At 6-6, he had the athleticism and ball handling of a guard with the size of a forward that made it easy for him to absorb contact in the lane and finish at the rim consistently.

Weems went on to have a couple of short stints in the NBA after his two seasons at Arkansas, and would eventually having a long and storied career overseas. Most recently recently in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Starter (Forward) - Joe Johnson

9 Mar 2001: Joe Johnson #24 of the Akansas Razorbacks dribbles the ball during the South Eastern Conference Tournament Game against the Louisiana State Tigers at the Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 77-72.Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

It’s impossible to mention 2000s Arkansas basketball without bringing up the legend, Joe Johnson. Arguably the best modern NBA player that Arkansas has ever produced. “Iso Joe” spent two seasons with Arkansas and led them to their first SEC Tournament championship in 2000.

In his final season in Fayetteville, Johnson averaged 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals on his way to second team All-SEC and honorable mention All-American honors. Until Anthony Black went No. 6 overall last month, Johnson was Arkansas’ last top ten pick in the NBA Draft.

Starter (Center) - Darian Townes

RALEIGH, NC – MARCH 23: Darian Townes #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts after a turnover to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2nd round of the East Regional of the 2008 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at RBC Center March 23, 2008 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Townes is someone that gets somewhat overlooked when reminiscing on this period of Arkansas hoops. He primarily came off the bench during his time with the Hogs, but produced like a starter. He averaged 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in his senior season.

Reserve (Guard) - Jannero Pargo

8 Mar 2001: Jannero Pargo #12 of the Arkansas Razorbacks moves with the ball during the SEC Tournament game against the Kentucky Wildcats in Nashville, Tennessee. The Wildcats defeated the Razorbacks 87-78.Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Pargo was an absolute stud during his two seasons at Arkansas. For his career, he averaged 14.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. He carved out a very solid career in the NBA as a journeyman point guard and is currently head coach of the Indiana Pacers’ Summer League team.

Reserve (Guard) - Courtney Fortson

Feb 11, 2009; Auburn, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Courtney Fortson (4) calls a play as Auburn Tigers guard DeWayne Reed (12) defends during the first half at Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum in Auburn. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Courtney Fortson was a bright spot during two of the worst seasons in this decade. He was undersized but made up for it with his speed, quickness and aggressive demeanor. His scrappy attitude was similar to Patrick Beverley’s.

In two seasons at Arkansas, Fortson averaged 16.0 points, 5.9 assists and – get this – 5.4 rebounds (!). It’s not everyday that you see a 5-foot-11 point guard averaging over five boards a game.

Reserve (Guard) - Jonathon Modica

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 9: Jonathon Modica #24 of the Arkansas Razorbacks is seen on court against the Georgia Bulldogs during day 1 of the SEC Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament March 9, 2006 at the Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Arkansas won 80-67. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jonathon “Pookie” Modica was the Robin to Ronnie Brewer’s Batman for three seasons. But he was very much capable of being Batman when he needed to. He averaged 16 points in two of his four seasons with the Razorbacks while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Never forget his 37 point performance against South Carolina in 2006.

Reserve (Forward) - Mike Washington

SPOKANE, WA – MARCH 16: Michael Washington #15 of Arkansas Razorbacks make a pass play against the USC Trojans during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Spokane Memorial Arena on March 16, 2007 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Washington may get forgotten about, but his improvement from the 2007-08 season to the 2008-09 season deserves a lot of credit. He went from being a fringe rotation piece to the leading scorer for the Razorbacks, averaging 15.5 points per game.

Reserve (Center) - Steven Hill

RALEIGH,NC – MARCH 21: Patrick Beverley #21 celebrates with Steven Hill #51 of the Arkansas Razorbacks against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 1st round of the 2008 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 21, 2008 at RBC Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Steven Hill became a fan-favorite during his Arkansas career. While his offensive game struggled, he more than made up for it with his intimidating paint presence. Hill averaged 2.4 blocks per game over his four seasons with the Razorbacks. Never forget his game-winning jumper against Tennessee in the 2008 SEC Tournament semifinals.

