Arkansas baseball vs. Auburn: Live score updates from Tuesday's College World Series game

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas baseball faces elimination at the College World Series on Tuesday. The Razorbacks will play No. 14-seed Auburn in the losers bracket at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Auburn lost its first game to Ole Miss 5-1, but defeated No. 2-seed Stanford 6-2 on Monday to stay alive. Arkansas beat Stanford but fell to Ole Miss 13-5 on Monday to fall into the losers' bracket.

Arkansas (44-20) won its regular-season series against Auburn (43-21), taking two out of three games in early May.

The winner of Tuesday's game will face the Rebels again and will have to beat them twice to advance to the final.

RECAP: Arkansas baseball's bullpen can't contain Ole Miss offense in College World Series loss

HIGHLIGHTS: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas baseball video highlights, final score Monday at College World Series

Arkansas baseball vs. Auburn: Live score updates

A Twitter List by christinalong00

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas baseball vs. Auburn: Score updates from College World Series