Arkansas baseball transfer class ranked No. 6 by D1 Baseball

Arkansas baseball reloaded in the transfer portal following a season that included another SEC Championship but finished with a disappointing exit in a home Regional.

The Razorbacks' transfer class was ranked No. 6 in the nation by D1 baseball this week after coach Dave Van Horn brought in impactful bats and a potential weekend starter on the mound. Shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and left-handed pitcher Mason Molina highlight Arkansas' class as transfers from Sacramento State and Texas Tech, respectfully.

Wake Forest's class ranked No. 1 with LSU sitting No. 2. Six SEC schools ranked inside the top-10.

Who did Arkansas baseball recruit from the transfer portal?

Aloy had a sensational freshman season at Sacramento State in 2023, hitting 376 on the season with 69 runs scored, 88 hits, 15 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 46 RBI. He was named a freshman All-American by D1Baseball and was the WAC Freshman of the Year.

Molina was Texas Tech's ace as a sophomore in 2023, logging a 3.67 ERA over 83 1/3 innings and 16 starts. He struck out 108 batters with a 6-2 record.

The only other pitcher added through the portal was Stone Hewlett out of Kansas, who made 28 appearances out of the Jayhawks bullpen and registered a 3.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Arkansas secured a second commitment from Texas Tech in the form of catcher Hudson White, who started 44 games while batting .296 for the year with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 49 RBIs.

The Hogs added two players from Missouri in outfielders Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich. Wilmsmeyer had 60 hits, 25 RBI, seven home runs and a .311 batting average in 54 games for the Tigers. Lovich hit .306 with nine doubles, one triple, four home runs and 20 RBI.

Rounding out the transfers are Jack Wagner, Lincoln Riley and Jared Sprague-Lott. Wagner comes from Tarleton State, where he led the Texans with 15 home runs, 56 RBI, 28 walks, a .451 on-base percentage, a .692 slugging percentage, 1.143 OPS and four triples.

Riley logged 71 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 38 RBI for Eastern Illinois last season, while Sprague-Lott hit .314, launched 13 home runs with 13 doubles and 43 RBI serving as the primary leadoff hitter for Richmond.

Dave Van Horn and Arkansas baseball use the transfer portal well

This is the second-straight year Arkansas has been ranked inside the top-10 of D1 Baseball's transfer portal rankings. The Hogs slotted in at No. 10 entering the 2023 season.

Peyton Holt hit .392 with 24 runs scored and 17 RBI in 31 games after arriving from Crowder College. Parker Rowland and Hudson Polk both transferred in and split time behind the plate for Van Horn. Jared Wegner came from Creighton and was second on the team with 15 home runs and a .313 batting average. John Bolton and Caleb Cali were other everyday starters via the transfer portal last season.

