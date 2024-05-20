Is Arkansas baseball still safe as top eight national seed, Super Regional host?

A lot would seem to have to go wrong over the next week for the Arkansas baseball team not to qualify as a top eight national seed for the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

Securing a top eight seed would ensure that the Razorbacks would host a best-of-three Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium, if the team wins its four-team, double-elimination on-site regional.

While Arkansas (43-12) went just 9-9 in its last six conference series after dropping two of three to Texas A&M to close out the regular season, the team is considered “safe” for a top eight seed in On3’s latest Field of 64 projections for the postseason.

The Razorbacks are projected as the No. 5 overall seed by On3. They fell three spots from a projected No. 2 seed in On3’s postseason outlook last week.

Per Jonathan Wagner:

Though Arkansas lost a series to Texas A&M this past weekend, they remain firmly in the mix to host as a top five seed and feel safe in the top eight discussion. The Razorbacks will lock that in with a win or two in the SEC Tournament this week. Joining them in the Fayetteville Regional is Southern Miss, Cincinnati and Little Rock.

Tennessee, the No. 1 team in every major Top 25 rankings this week, moved past Kentucky for the projected top overall seed in On3’s forecast. North Carolina moved up to the projected No. 3 seed with Texas A&M as the No. 4 seed.

The full Field of 64 that will make up the NCAA Tournament and compete for a berth in the College World Series in Omaha will be unveiled on Selection Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. CDT.

In the meantime, Arkansas will face either Alabama or South Carolina in the Razorbacks’ SEC Tournament opener in Hoover Wednesday afternoon.

