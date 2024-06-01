Arkansas baseball’s Saturday game at Fayetteville Regional to be televised by ESPNU

Fans hoping to see the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament on one of the ESPN family of traditional broadcast channels Saturday are in luck.

The winners’ bracket game of the regional is scheduled for 8 p.m. CDT and will be televised by ESPNU. The Diamond Hogs (44-14 overall) will face Kansas State, which defeated Louisiana Tech 19-4 earlier in the day Saturday.

ESPNU is offered by most traditional cable companies as well as popular live TV services like YouTube TV and Sling.

Top-seeded Arkansas kicked off their regional with a 17-9 victory over fourth-seeded Southeast Missouri State on Friday but the game was limited to ESPN+, a streaming-only subscription service.

Derek Jones (play-by-play) and Jay Walker (commentary) will be the broadcast team for Saturday night’s game.

SEC Pitcher of the Year and Razorbacks ace Hagen Smith is scheduled to start against Kansas State. Smith is 9-1 with a 1.48 ERA in 15 starts this season. His 154 strikeouts in 79 innings trail only Wake Forest’s Chase Burns (184) among NCAA Division I pitchers.

Smith leads all Division I starters in ERA over the minimum innings pitched threshold and is a finalist for the coveted Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.

