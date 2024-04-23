Arkansas baseball remains high atop latest Field of 64 projections

Only four weekends remain in the SEC regular season, and coach Dave Van Horn’s Arkansas Razorbacks are sitting in as good a position as anyone in the race for one of the top national seeds in the 2024 NCAA Division I baseball tournament.

The Razorbacks (34-6 overall) are ranked No. 2 in every major poll this week, including the USA TODAY Sports’ baseball coaches poll. Only No. 1 Texas A&M is ahead of Arkansas in this week’s Top 25 rankings.

Moreover, the Hogs are No. 2 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings. Similar to NET rankings in men’s and women’s basketball, RPI measures not just a team’s won/loss record but its strength of schedule and other factors.

In the latest Field of 64 projections from On3 Sports, Arkansas is projected as the No. 2 overall national seed among potential postseason host sites.

Per On3’s Jonathan Wagner:

“Arkansas certainly has a compelling case for the top overall seed, but they come in at No. 2 for another week. The Razorbacks are 34-6 overall, 14-4 in the SEC and No. 2 in RPI. With weekends remaining against Florida, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Texas A&M, they’ll have their opportunity to earn it. Arkansas is joined in the Fayetteville (regional) by Louisiana, Kennesaw State and Saint Louis.”

The Razorbacks are scheduled to resume conference play Friday when they welcome Florida to Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire