Arkansas baseball player enters transfer portal

Arkansas INF/OF Jayson Jones has entered the transfer portal, WholeHogSports reported late Monday.

Jones played in 23 games with the Razorbacks in 2024, starting 19 games. He batted .194 with four home runs, three doubles and 17 RBIs. Jones struggled to find playing time in an outfield that included Ben McLaughlin, Peyton Holt, Jack Wagner and others.

As a freshman in 2023, Jones battled .196 in 20 games (13 starts). He came to Arkansas via Braswell High School in Savannah, Texas, and will have two years of college eligibility left moving forward.

Jones was a highly touted player in high school and should attract a fair amount of interest in the portal. Perfect Game ranked him the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 and the No. 1 overall player out of the Lone Star State.

Jones is the second Arkansas player to enter the transfer portal since the Razorbacks’ season ended with a loss to Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) on June 2 in the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Outfielder Hunter Grimes, seeking a seventh season of college eligibility, also entered the transfer portal. Grimes did not play in a game in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire