Arkansas baseball legend Brook Robinson honored at Saturday event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baseball legend and Arkansas native Brooks Robinson was remembered Saturday morning at Lamar Porter Field in Little Rock.

Friends, family and former teammates gathered to share memories at the tribute, which was organized by the Lamar Porter Field trustees.

Robinson was born in Little Rock in 1937 and played at Lamar Porter Field in the 1950s.

He then went on to an all-star career with the Baltimore Orioles, earning 16 gold gloves, along with American League and World Series MVP awards among many other honors.

“He wanted to be a baseball player since he was a baby, almost,” brother Gary Robinson said. “He would play catch with my dad out in the yard when he was just 2 and 3 years old and he always wanted to be, now he probably never knew he would be as great a baseball player as he turned out to be.”







Brooks Robinson died in 2023.

A memorial plaque and third base sign were unveiled at the vent.

Saturday’s ceremony raised money for the Lamar Porter Field renovation and maintenance fund.

