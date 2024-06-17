Arkansas baseball lands elite outfielder from Milwaukee

The Arkansas baseball team picked up a commitment from the Badger State over the weekend.

Outfielder Carson Hansen announced his intent to play for the Diamond Hogs Sunday after two seasons with Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the Horizon League. Hansen was a first team All-Conference selection in 2024, batting .315 with 11 home runs, 25 doubles and 63 RBIs in 55 games.

Listed as 6-foot-2, 220 pounds by the university, Hansen led the Panthers last season in OPS (1.005), home runs, doubles, and most every major offensive category. He stole seven of eight bases and was used primarily as the team’s right fielder.

Milwaukee-Wisconsin went 19-36 overall and 13-17 in Horizon League play. They began the season 0-12 before winning their first game on March 9 (at Western Kentucky) in their fourth weekend series of the year.

Hansen is the third player added to the Razorbacks’ roster via the transfer portal since Arkansas’ season ended in the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Tournament on June 2.

BYU transfer Kuhio Aloy, younger brother to Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, transferred to Arkansas on June 7, and INF/OF Charles Davalan (Florida Gulf Coast) announced his commitment on Friday.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire