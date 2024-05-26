Arkansas baseball to host these teams in Sunday Field of 64 projections

The Arkansas Razorbacks are projected to welcome a pair of conference tournament champions to Baum-Walker Stadium for the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

That’s according to Baseball America’s updated Field of 64 projections for the tournament, released Sunday morning. Baseball America sees the Razorbacks (43-14 overall) hosting Nicholls State (34-20) and Southeast Missouri (34-25) in Arkansas’ four-team, double-elimination regional.

Nicholls State defeated McNeese State, 15-1, in seven innings on Saturday to lock up the Southland Conference’s automatic bid. Southeast Missouri defeated Morehead State, 9-6, to earn the Ohio Valley Conference’s automatic bid. Louisiana Tech (45-16) joins those two teams in Baseball America’s Fayetteville Regional.

Over at D1Baseball, the Diamond Hogs are projected to host Louisiana Tech, Kansas State (32-24) and Oral Roberts (27-30-1). Oral Roberts earned an automatic bid to the tournament by winning the Summit League Tournament.

Arkansas remained the projected No. 5 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament in both Baseball America and D1Baseball’s updated projections. Tennessee was the projected No. 1 seed.

The 16 regional host sites for the tournament will be unveiled at 7:30 p.m. CDT Sunday. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air live on ESPN2 Monday at 11 a.m.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire