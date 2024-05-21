Arkansas baseball draws these three teams in new Field of 64 projection

The ups and downs and overall grind of an SEC baseball regular season have taken their toll on every team.

Through it all, Arkansas (43-12 overall, 20-10 conference) has remained near the top of polls and has survived all the ebbs and flows. The Diamond Hogs are ranked fifth in this week’s USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

As such, Arkansas is considered a safe bet to finish as a top eight national seed for the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament with Selection Monday less than a week away on March 27. That’s when the final Field of 64 will be revealed to determine the teams that will compete for a spot in this year’s College World Series in Omaha.

In its new postseason projections released Tuesday, Baseball America has the Razorbacks as a No. 5 national seed, one spot behind Kentucky at No. 4 and one ahead of Clemson at No. 6. Arkansas would host a best-of-three Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium, provided the Hogs win their four-team, double-elimination on-site regional.

In Baseball America’s updated projections, Arkansas would host Louisiana Tech, Kansas State and Nebraska-Omaha in the Fayetteville Regional. The Razorbacks haven’t faced any of those teams this season.

Tennessee was projected No. 1 overall among the top eight national seeds by Baseball America. North Carolina was projected No. 2 with Texas A&M at No. 3. The Volunteers have been No. 1 in the coaches poll for three consecutive weeks.

Despite losing two of three games in its final regular-season series at Texas A&M last week, Arkansas won the SEC West division title with a 6-3 victory on Friday. The Razorbacks will face the winner of Tuesday’s Alabama-South Carolina matchup in the SEC Tournament Wednesday in Hoover.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire