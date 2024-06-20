Arkansas baseball adds TCU outfielder in transfer portal

TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell is the latest college baseball transfer to announce his intent to play for Arkansas in 2025.

Maxwell made the announcement via a social media post to X, formerly Twitter, Thursday. He is the fifth player to join Arkansas via the transfer portal since the Razorbacks’ season ended on June 2 in the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Earlier this week, Georgia State transfer shortstop Maximus Martin announced that he was joining Arkansas, as did Milwaukee-Wisconsin outfielder Carson Hansen.

Former Florida Gulf Coast infielder/outfielder Charles Davalan and BYU first baseman/designed hitter Kuhio Aloy, younger brother of Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, have also joined the Diamond Hogs via the transfer portal.

Let’s do this thing ! 🐗🐗 pic.twitter.com/c6yiYLfoog — Logan Maxwell (@Logan__maxwell) June 20, 2024

Maxwell played in 46 games (all starts) for TCU in 2024. He batted .335 and posted a team-best .929 OPS to go with 12 doubles, three home runs, two triples and 25 RBIs. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

A left-handed batter, Maxwell collected a season-high five hits in a 5-for-6 performance against Baylor on May 4, a 9-7 Horned Frogs victory.

