Arkansas baseball adds Ohio State lefty pitcher Landon Beidelschies

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – The Diamond Hogs kept their transfer portal momentum going on Monday with the addition of Ohio State left-handed pitcher Landon Beidelschies.

Beideleschies (6-3, 225), ranked as the fifth-best player in portal by On3, announced his decision to come to Arkansas via the social media platform X.

“These past 2 years at Ohio State have truly been the best years of my life, and I am extremely thankful for my time as a Buckeye,” Beidelschies wrote. “With that being said I am transferring to the University of Arkansas! Thank you to everyone who stood by me throughout this process.”

He is the first pitcher and sixth overall transfer addition this offseason for the Razorbacks.

Beidelschies was 6-7 as a sophomore last season with a 4.15 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings while issuing just 31 free passes.

He started 15 games, had 7 quality starts of six innings or more and held hitters to a .231 batting average.

As a freshman, Beidelschies worked out of the bullpen in 23 of his 24 appearances and had a team-high seven saves and was 0-2 while fanning 45 in 30 1/3 innings.

Beidelschies threw three no-hitters and a perfect game as a senior and at Canfield (Ohio) High School with a 1.24 ERA and 87 strikeouts.

Arkansas is also known to be involved with Oregon State right handed pitcher Aiden Jimenez (6-3, 216), who did not pitch last season after suffering a preseason injury.

Jimenez, who visited Arkansas in the last few days, was 5-2 as a freshman with a 5.68 ERA in 22 appearances.

He started one game as a freshman and fanned 35 batters while walking 7.

Arkansas other portal additions so far are BYU designated hitter/first baseman Kuhio Aloy, Florida Gulf Coast University outfielder Charles Davalan of Florida Gulf Coast, Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen, Georgia State shortstop/outfielder Maximus Martin and TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell.

The Razorbacks have also signed 17 high school players and five junior college standouts.

Photo courtesy of Ohio State athletics

