Arkansas badly needs to bank a win against Mississippi State in SEC opener

The old phrase states you can tell a lot about how a season is going to go by the first game.

For Arkansas basketball, that may hold even more true.

The Razorbacks open SEC play Wednesday afternoon at Mississippi State needing to rat-hole as many wins as possible during the first half of conference play before the league’s big dogs come knocking in February.

Arkansas was riding high in early December. A 9-0 start had the Hogs ranked inside the Top 10 in the country and looking much like the team that made the Elite Eight last year. But back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Hofstra sent the team into a tailspin and out of the Top 25. They beat Elon last time out to snap the skid, but the underlying issues that crept up even during the wins showed the Razorbacks a team with legitimate holes.

They also have legitimate talent. Guard JD Notae second in the SEC in points per game, averaging 18 a night. He’s also first in the league in steals, collecting an average of 2.7 each time out. Arkansas supplemented him with guards Chris Lykes (13.2 PPG) and Devo Davis (10.3 PPG) for much of the season, too. The emergence of Texas A&M Jaxson Robinson on the outside has also been a pleasant surprise for the Razorbacks.

But Mississippi State will counter with potentially the league’s best player in Iversen Molinar. The guard scores 16.9 points a game and is just as comfortable shooting the 3-pointer as he is putting it on the floor. The Bulldogs also have another four players who average double figures.

One such player is forward/center Tolu Smith. The 6-foot-10 big man started the season injured but came back for four games and put up back-to-back double-doubles before a toe injury sidelined him. He’s been out since early December, but Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said he is a game-time decision against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks haven’t won in Starkville since 2015. A win Wednesday would go a long way in making them more comfortable for the long haul, though. Arkansas closes its SEC schedule with seven of its final eight games against teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

Tip off from Humphrey Coliseum is at 4 p.m.