Arkansas back to getting votes in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Snapping a three-game skid brings good vibes. Getting votes for the Top 25 brings more.

Arkansas was back in positive territory Sunday as the Razorbacks picked up three points in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to rank a de facto No. 38. The Hogs beat BYU, which went from No. 26 to picking up no votes, on Saturday, 52-38.

Arkansas will have plenty of chances to increase their standing in their final five games. Sam Pittman’s team has a bye for Week 8, but returns with Auburn, Liberty (which ranked No. 32), LSU (No. 26), Ole Miss (No. 7) and Missouri.

Other teams Arkansas has played also picked up plenty of votes. Alabama fell from its top spot after losing to Tennessee and is No. 6. Cincinnati was 19th, Mississippi State dropped to No. 24 after losing to No. 18 Kentucky and South Carolina was a de facto No. 29.

1. Georgia (2)

Oct 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Vanderbilt, 55-0.

2. Ohio State (3)

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and players stand at midfield for a tribute to Dwayne Haskins during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022.

Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game

Bye week.

3. Michigan (4)

Jim Harbaugh listens to plays on the field during the Michigan spring game April 2, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Mich Spring Michigan football huddle

Beat Penn State, 41-17.

4. Tennessee (8)

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel answers questions during media day in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

KNS-UT-Heupel-NCAA

Beat Alabama, 52-49.

5. Clemson (5)

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after the game at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Wake Forest

Beat Florida State, 34-28.

6. Alabama (1)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban argues an official’s call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Lost to Tennessee, 52-49.

7. Ole Miss (9)

Sep 3, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) talks with Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Malik Heath (8) during the second half against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Auburn, 48-34.

8. Texas Christian (15)

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball while being tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) during the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Oklahoma State, 43-40.

9. Oregon (11)

Fans pack the stands of the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

Bye week.

10. UCLA (12)

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) goes for a first down in the second half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bye week.

11. Oklahoma State (7)

Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) drops back to throw a pass against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to TCU, 43-40.

12. USC (6)

Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lincoln Riley poses with Fight on sign during a press conference to introduce Riley as Southern California Trojans head coach. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Utah, 43-42.

13. Wake Forest (14)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) gets ready to celebrate during the fourth quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 38-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Bye week.

14. Syracuse (18)

Oct 1, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers shakes hands with Wagner Seahawks head coach Tom Masella after defeating the Wagner Seahawks at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Beat North Carolina State, 24-9.

15. Utah (19)

Sep 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Beat USC, 43-42.

16. Penn State (10)

Oct 1, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Brenton Strange (86) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Michigan, 41-17.

17. Kansas State (16)

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Nate Matlack (97) tries to tackle Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Bye week.

18. Kentucky (22)

Oct 1, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Jared Ivey (15) forces a fumble by Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Mississippi State, 27-17.

19. Cincinnati (21)

Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner (2) leaps over Arkansas defensive back Simeon Blair (15) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Bye week.

20. Illinois (27)

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema celebrates with player Kody Case (87) after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Minnesota, 26-14.

21. Texas (24)

Runningback Bijan Robinson celebates a long kick return during Texas’s game against Louisiana at Darrell K. Royal Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021.

Aem Ut Louisiana 30

Beat Iowa State, 24-21.

22. North Carolina (25)

Oct 8, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown on the sidelines against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Duke, 38-35.

23. North Carolina State (13)

Sep 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Demie-Sumo-Karngbaye (0) reacts after making a first down during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Syracuse, 24-9.

24. Mississippi State (17)

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach looks onto the field of play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi State won 45-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Lost to Kentucky, 27-17.

25. Tulane (31)

Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Kai Horton (12) reacts after the overtime win against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Beat South Florida, 45-31.

