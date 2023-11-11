Arkansas – Auburn: LIVE updates, scores and highlights from second half

Mercifully, the first half in Fayetteville has come to an end. Arkansas finds themselves trailing Auburn 27-3 after an abysmal 30 minutes of football.

Over the course of two quarters, the Hogs were outplayed in all three phases of the game and looked completely unprepared to play today. The offensive line can’t block, the defense can’t finish tackles and special teams continue to prove costly.

KJ Jefferson finished the first half 6-12 for just 50 yards passing. He also has just 37 yards rushing on 13 attempts. Four of those attempts were sacks, as Jefferson was pressured the entire half.

Auburn outgained the Hogs 227-110 in total offense and that’s a big reason why the score is so lopsided.

Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights from all of the second half action between the Razorbacks and Tigers in Fayetteville.

3Q 15:00 - Auburn 27, Arkansas 3

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Arkansas receives the second half kickoff after winning the opening coin toss. Drive starts at their own 25-yard line and ends before it can get started.

Hogs go three-and-out and are forced to punt it away to the Tigers.

3Q 9:26 - Auburn 34, Arkansas 3

(Photo by The Montgomery Advertiser)

Auburn makes Arkansas pay for that three-and-out to start the half. The Tigers only need 3:25 to go 67 yards in 9 plays and increase their lead to 31. Thorne finds Ja’Varrius Johnson for a 14-yard touchdown. Alex McPherson’s extra point attempt is GOOD.

AUBURN LEADS 34-3

3Q 7:08 - Auburn 41, Arkansas 3

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arkansas has one of their most successful drives of the day going after Jefferson finds Isaiah Sategna for a 35-yard completion. Unfortunately, two plays later Auburn scores again.

Rocket Sanders fumbles the ball and it’s picked up by Caleb Wooden for 74 yards to the Arkansas 11-yard line. On the ensuing play, Thorne finds Fairweather for an 11-yard touchdown completion. Alex McPherson’s extra point attempt is GOOD.

AUBURN LEADS 41-3

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire