Arkansas announces 2022 SEC Media Days attendees

The countdown to the kickoff of College Football is just over 50 days away, which means that beat writers from near and far will join SEC coaches and player representatives in Atlanta, Georgia for SEC Media Days beginning Monday, July 18.

Arkansas will take the stage on Wednesday, July 20. Head coach Sam Pittman will be joined by quarterback KJ Jefferson, safety Jalen Catalon, and linebacker Bumper Pool, Arkansas athletics announced Tuesday.

Jefferson enters his second season as the starting quarterback for Arkansas in 2022. During his rookie campaign, Jefferson completed 67% of his passes for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was also second on the team in rushing, as he carried the ball 146 times for 664 yards and six additional touchdowns.

The 2022 season will be a comeback season of sorts for Catalon. After recording 99 tackles and three interceptions in 2020, Catalon’s repeat effort was cut short due to a shoulder injury that he suffered six games into the 2021 season. If he does have a successful rebound season, he is expected to to be taken in the first round of next year’s NFL Draft.

Rounding out Arkansas’ representation is Bumper Pool. Pool is fresh off of his second-straight 100-plus tackle season, where he recorded a team high 125 tackles for the Razorbacks in 2021, on the way to being named All-SEC by the Associated Press as well as SEC coaches. His 320 tackles over the last three seasons are the most in College Football.

Arkansas will take the stage for SEC Media Days next Wednesday, joining Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky.

