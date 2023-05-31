Arkansas announces times for first three games of football season

Fans have a new reason to be excited for the 2023 football season as the game times for the Hogs’ first three games have been announced.

Arkansas will start its season in the state of Arkansas against Western Carolina but at a home site that is basically a neutral one: War Memorial Stadium. Game time is slated for 2 p.m. CT on SECN and ESPN+.

The Razorbacks will return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a 3 p.m. kickoff time against Kent State the following week. This will be the first time in school history the Hogs will play both schools.

The Hogs will be back at Razorback Stadium for the final game of their homestand for a Saturday evening rematch against BYU, with a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff. It will be the first time BYU will play at Razorback Stadium. Last year, the Hogs traveled to Provo to take on the Cougars, which ended up being one of the best offensive showings by the Hogs.

The rest of the game times on schedule is still to be determined. The Hogs have one of the toughest schedules in the country, which has become standard because they have to play LSU and Alabama every season. However, despite the tough schedule, the Hogs are predicted to win eight games.

