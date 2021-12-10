Arkansas angling for former LSU defensive end who is expected to visit Fayetteville

Former LSU defensive end Landon Jackson could be the next Razorbacks football player.

Jackson, a 6-foot-7, 273-pounder from Texarkana, was originally recruited by former coach Chad Morris and his staff. He is expected to be on campus during the weekend after entering the transfer portal.

Jackson chose LSU over the Razorbacks, Texas, Alabama, Oregon and others as a 4-star player out of Pleasant Grove High, which is on the Texas side of the city.

The rising sophomore played in five games with the Tigers this past season, but did not have any statistics. He was the No. 78 overall recruit in the Class of 2021.

Arkansas will lose defensive end Tre Williams, end/tackle Markell Utsey and possibly tackle John Ridgeway in the offseason, though Ridgeway has another season of eligibility if he chooses to take it.

List

Arkansas football head coach salaries for past decade