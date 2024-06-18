Arkansas angler reels in 127-pound record paddlefish after long fight

ROGERS, Ark. – An Arkansas sportsman out fishing for stripers had a day’s work when he hooked a 127-pound paddlefish.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials said Garfield resident Mike Schleeper hooked the 127-pound, 6-ounce behemoth in Beaver Lake in Rogers on Saturday.

AGFC officials reported Schleeper said he was fishing for stripers with his friend Tom Mayberry when he hooked the fish. He said he knew right away this was something different as whatever he had on the line took them for a tour of the lake as part of a 45-minute challenge to reel in the big fish.

“I’ve been fishing for stripers up here for about 13 years, and I’ve had the chance to catch some stripers over 30 pounds, but this was different,” Schleeper said. “It didn’t strip line and stop in surges like big stripers do, he just sort of pulled the rod down and kept going. I couldn’t turn him so we had to follow him with the trolling motor for about the first 20 minutes.”

What followed was a 30-minute fight until Schleeper was finally able to bring the fish in.

AGFC officials made the interesting sidenote that the fish was caught after being snagged on its pectoral fin. Normally, snagging catches do not count for a record, officials said, but since a paddlefish does not bite lures, this was an accepted catch method.

Mayberrry’s grandson helped measure the length of the paddlefish as a joke. Photo courtesy Mike Schleeper.

Tom Mayberry helps hoist Schleeper’s new record fish on board the boat. Photo courtesy Mike Schleeper.

Schleeper and his grandkids pose with his state record catch. Photo courtesy Mike Schleeper.

Garfield resident Mike Schleeper (left) and his angling partner Tom Mayberry pose with new state record paddlefish. AGFC photo.

Another snag was Schleeper and Mayberry getting the big fish to the side of the boat, only to find out their net was not big enough. They told officials they worked a rope through its mouth to hoist it aboard.

“As soon as the fish fell to the bottom of the boat, the hook popped free,” Schleeper said. “We got really lucky.”

AGFC fisheries supervisor for Northwest Arkansas Jon Stein said Schleeper’s fish is the latest in a series of paddlefish topping 100 pounds during the last few years in Beaver Lake. They are the product of a series of stockings that took place from 1990-2000 to ensure a source of broodstock in case local river fisheries began seeing declines.

“Thankfully, paddlefish continue to do well in other rivers, and the Beaver Lake fish were never needed,” Stein said. “However, these fish are producing great trophy potential for anglers.”

Officials said the catch passed the previous state record for a 118-pound paddlefish set in 2020.

