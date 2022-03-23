Arkansas among top ‘dark horses” in SEC

Arkansas Razorback football has seen a resurgence over the last season.

Since the hiring of head coach Sam Pittman, Arkansas has gone from a bottom-dweller in the toughest division of the toughest conference, to a nine-win squad that has legitimate hopes of reaching the SEC championship game.

While most outside of the Razorback fan base have yet to buy into the hype surrounding Arkansas, that has not stopped one SEC columnist from putting the Hogs on his radar.

Blake Toppmeyer, alongside John Adams, of USA Today released their top candidates for their dark horse and the most overhyped team of the SEC heading into the 2022 season on the latest episode of the SEC Football Unfiltered podcast, with the former selecting Arkansas as his “dark horse” team.

According to Toppmeyer, Arkansas as a perfect recipe for success, with only one downfall:

I take note when a team returns a talented quartet of head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and starting quarterback. Arkansas does so. Like Kelly, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman amassed key transfers, including wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma), linebacker Drew Sanders (Alabama) and defensive back Dwight McGlothern (LSU). The only thing that concerns me with Arkansas is it faces one of the nation’s toughest schedules.

