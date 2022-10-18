Arkansas among five SEC teams to make Joe Moore Award honor roll

The big boys upfront for the Arkansas Razorbacks is starting to garner some recognition. The Joe Moore Award given to the nation’s best offensive line announced its midseason honor roll. In all, 22 offensive line units were among the best in the nation. Five of those teams reside in the SEC, and three in the SEC West.

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, who is in his second year with the Razorbacks, was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award last season. His unit ranks second in the SEC with 240 yards per game. Arkansas ranks No. 11 in FBS. The offensive line has allowed 11 sacks this season and is No. 5 in the SEC in total offense.

The list of SEC teams on the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll:

Four of the five teams are among the conference’s top five rushing offenses. The Bulldogs check in at No. 6 with 196.7 yards per game. More positive play from the guys on the offensive line can only result in more wins this season. Arkansas has started the same five in all seven of their games this season.

2022 Joe Moore Award Honor Roll The members represent 8 conferences: ACC (1), BIG TEN (5), BIG-12 (2), CUSA (1), MWC (1), PAC-12 (3), SEC (5), SUN BELT (3), and NOTRE DAME (Independent). Collectively, they have a record of 118-23 and include 14 ranked teams. #IAmBecauseOfUs pic.twitter.com/IodrLXSLnf — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) October 18, 2022

The next test will come against the Auburn Tigers on Oct. 29 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The running game should be geared up for this game given that the Tigers surrendered 448 yards on the ground to Ole Miss and 578 yards of total offense in that game.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire