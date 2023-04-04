Arkansas among finalists for talented Georgetown transfer Primo Spears

The Arkansas Razorbacks are in the market for some backcourt help for next season and just made the final cut for one of the most talented transfers in the country.

Georgetown transfer guard Primo Spears announced his final four schools and the Razorbacks were among those finalists. Kansas, Florida State and TCU were alongside Arkansas as other finalists for the talented guard’s services.

Spears spent his freshman season at Duquesne before transferring to Georgetown where he averaged 16.0 points (40.8 FG% and 30.0 3PT%), 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals for the Hoyas. At 6-3 and 185 pounds, Spears has decent size to compliment his elite shot making and playmaking ability that would translate very well in the SEC and Eric Musselman’s system.

When talking to 247Sports.com, Spears mentioned how Arkansas’ big wins in the NCAA Tournament are intriguing to him.

“The other two programs I’ve been apart of we couldn’t win. I feel like I’ve had individual stats but we couldn’t win,” said Spears. “With Arkansas in the last four years they’ve had Sweet 16 appearances and they need a lead guard like myself so it could be a good fit. I’ve had a great talk with coach Musselman and the staff and it’s great to hear what they have to say. I can’t wait to get on campus.”

The transfer guard didn’t set a decision date, but did say that he wanted to take visits to all four schools before making an announcement on where he’ll play next season. Right now, it seems like Eric Musselman and the Hogs are in a pretty good place when it comes to Spears.

