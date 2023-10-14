Arkansas – Alabama: LIVE updates, scores and highlights from second half

After jumping out to a quick 6-0 lead, Alabama responded with 21 unanswered points in the first half in Tuscaloosa.

Since Cam Little’s second field goal of the game, the Arkansas offense was only able to put up 17 yards of total offense. They went three-and-out four times, which kept the Arkansas defense on the field much longer than you’d like to see.

KJ Jefferson got off to a decent start throwing, but the Hogs haven’t really gotten back to what was working early on in the game. They have 17 rushing attempts for just 18 total yards on the Alabama defense.

If Arkansas can’t get anything going offensively, it could get ugly in Tuscaloosa for this second half.

Follow along for live updates, scores and highlights from all of the second half action from Arkansas and Alabama.

3Q 15:00 - Alabama 21, Arkansas 6

(Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama receives the second half kick off.

The Tide are able to move the chains twice with a Jase McClellan 12-yard and 15-yard run just a play apart. Their drive stalls out near midfield thanks to Landon Jackson’s stellar play. Alabama punts it away to the Hogs.

Much like the first half, Arkansas can’t do anything on offense and go three-and-out once again.

3Q 7:47 - Alabama 24, Arkansas 6

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Alabama gets a drive going mostly on with their running game. Roydell Williams carried the ball four times for 58 yards on their seven-play 77 yard drive.

The Arkansas defense held the Tide to a field goal attempt, but Will Reichard’s 30-yard field goal is good.

ALABAMA LEADS 24-6

Alabama’s defense makes it look way too easy as the Hogs suffer their sixth three-and-out of the day, following a failed screen pass on 3rd and 9. The frustration is starting to mount for some of the guys on the Arkansas offense. Abysmal day so far.

3Q 5:51 - Alabama 24, Arkansas 6

(Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arkansas defense is able to force a three-and-out for the Alabama offense. The Tide punt it back to the Hogs.

Arkansas gets some positive yardage, which is negated by an illegal motion penalty. On 3rd and 8, Jefferson hands it off to Dubinion who is pushed out of bounds well shy of the first down marker. However, Alabama gets called for a facemask to give Arkansas a first down.

Arkansas moves the chains into Alabama territory for the first time since the first quarter on an Andrew Armstrong screen. On 2nd and 10, Jefferson scrambles for 22 yards to the Alabama 25-yard line. Alabama is called for pass interference in the endzone, giving Arkansas a fresh set of downs.

Next play, Jefferson finds Isaiah Sategna for a 5-yard touchdown pass. Cam Little’s extra point is good.

Sategna for six pic.twitter.com/wvjDqY25Xb — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 14, 2023

ALABAMA LEADS 24-13

3Q 0:33 - Alabama 24, Arkansas 13

(Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama takes over on their own 25-yard line and run one play to end the third quarter.

END 3RD QUARTER

Following Arkansas’ touchdown, the defense steps up and forces an Alabama three-and-out to get the ball back. Arkansas offense starts from their own 31-yard line. After a negative play on first down, Jefferson scrambles for 23 yards to move the chains into Alabama territory.

Jefferson nearly gets sacked on second down, but breaks a tackle and makes an incredible play to get the ball to Var’Keyes Gumms for the huge 25-yard gain. Two plays later, Jefferson finds Dubinion for a 7-yard touchdown to make it a one possession game.

Jefferson completes a pass to Armstrong to score the two-point conversion and Arkansas has made it a three-point game.

Cap it off pic.twitter.com/XdN8dorvre — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 14, 2023

ALABAMA LEADS 24-21

4Q 10:59 - Alabama 24, Arkansas 21

(Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama starts their drive on the 25-yard line and the Arkansas defense immediately stuff the Tide at the line of scrimmage on first down.

