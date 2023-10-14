Arkansas – Alabama: LIVE updates, scores and highlights from first half

The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) enter Saturday’s early morning tilt with the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0) in desperate need of a win.

Sam Pittman’s team is in the midst of a four-game losing streak and losing this week would put their bowl game hopes in serious jeopardy. Unfortunately, getting said victory is much easier said than done.

Not only is Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide team ranked No. 11 in the country and playing really good football, but they’ve owned the matchup with Arkansas in recent history. Alabama has not lost to the Hogs in 16 years, a streak that started in 2007 – Saban’s first year as head coach of the Tide.

It’s a very tall task for a team that has struggled as much as Arkansas has, to go into Tuscaloosa and knock off a surging Alabama squad. But the Hogs are desperate and it’s an early, 11:00 a.m. kickoff. Crazier things have happened.

Follow along for key updates, scores and highlights from the first half of Arkansas and Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

