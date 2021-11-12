Arkansas can take advantage of a banged-up Tigers team

LSU’s 4-5 record to this point has already cost coach Ed Orgeron his job. The Tigers’ coach is out at season’s end. The team’s struggles, though, haven’t been wholly on him.

Injuries and opt-outs have destroyed the Tigers, especially defensively. Cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks are out. So are defensive linemen Andre Anthony, Joseph Evans and Ali Gaye. Another cornerback, Cordale Flott, may not play Saturday because of health, too.

As such, the usually stout LSU defense is now ranked 10th in the SEC. It’s a far cry from the days of the early and mid 2000s when the Tigers were mainstays in the top 30 in the country.

Arkansas, too, is a bit banged-up. The difference is the Hogs’ injured players are mostly reserves.

Coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday back-up offensive lineman Jalen St. John, reserve safety Zane Zimos and reserve defensive back Chase Lowery are all going to miss Saturday’s game against the Tigers. Zimos is out for the season, Pittman said.

None of the three have logged significant time this season. Meanwhile, LSU is down another two players, both of whom are offensive starters in guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines.