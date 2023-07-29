Arkansas adds second commitment of 2025 class

The 2025 class is a ways off, but there’s never a bad time to get a commitment from a player.

Especially an in-state one at that.

Bauxite defensive back Marcus Wimberly pledged to the Razorbacks on Saturday at the Hogwild Hangout.

Wimberly joins quarterback Grayson Wilson of Central Arkansas Christian as commitments in that class. They will be juniors this year.

He also had offers from UA-Pine Bluff, Memphis, Michigan, Sam Houston State and Tennessee-Martin.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire